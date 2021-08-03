Northrop announces 2021-22 ‘collage season’ of in-person performances, music and films

Artscape is taking a short break and will return Tuesday, Aug. 10. Meanwhile, check the MinnPost Artscape Facebook page for arts news and events. Every arts organization that stayed active during COVID had to adapt to strange, shifting realities: no live performances, no live audiences, evolving safety protocols and no end in sight. Seasons were announced, revised and announced again. For Northrop, which presents a dance season and a music season each year, COVID meant canceling big-name events at the end of 2019-20, delaying its 2020-21 announcement, moving several previously scheduled events from stage to screens and lighting a fire under a commissioning program.