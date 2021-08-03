Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Martin, Todd M - (1) Count Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl and 2 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

Martin, Todd M surrendered to the court on Tuesday July 27th, 2021. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $20,000.00 unsecured. He was subsequently released pending his preliminary hearing. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Monday July 26th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Magisterial District Judge David...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Police#Oregon Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Mateo, Efrain Torres - (1 count) FIrearms carried without a license and 3 additional charges

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2049 hours, Officer W. Clay Smoker responded to the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road for a domestic disturbance. A witness observed Efrain Torres Mateo, 46, of Lancaster, get into an argument with another male and pulled out a firearm. Mateo fled the scene in a vehicle with the firearm before police arrival. The victim told Officer Smoker that he and Mateo were arguing, and Mateo went to a vehicle and pulled out a pistol. Mateo then racked the slide and pointed the pistol at the victim. Mateo told the victim that he was going to kill him. The witness who called the police told Officer Smoker that she saw Mateo pointing a pistol at the victim. Mateo did not possess a concealed carry permit. Based on the above, Officer Smoker filed charges against Mateo for one count of Firearms Carried Without A License, one count of Simple Assault, one count of Terroristic Threats, and one count of Harassment. Mateo was taken into custody for this incident on July 25th, 2021.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Bell, Tammy Lynn - (1) count Theft and 1 additional charge

Theft / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Arrest, January 2021 to July 27, 2021, 1501 Manheim Pike – Turkey Hill (MT) – Tammy Lynn Bell, F/42, homeless, was charged with the above offense following an investigation into employee theft. Bell, an employee of Turkey Hill at the time of the offenses, stole various amounts of cash from the store’s register. Total amount taken was $1,200.00. When officers met with Bell to discuss the thefts, she was taken into physical custody. During a search incident to arrest, she was found in possession of a crack pipe. She was processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
Robeson Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Androshick, Walter F Jr. - Possession of Marijuana and 2 additional charges

On May 18, 2021 at 3:41 P.M., the Robeson Township Police responded to a report of a (2) two vehicle accident on PA Route 10 in the area of the Turkey Hill. During the course of the accident investigation, it was determined that the passenger in one of the involved vehicles, Walter F. Androshick Jr was in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Androshick was later charged with Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia and Methamphetamines.
West Chester, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gibson, Matthew J - (1 count) DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

On July 29th, 2021 at approximately 8:30PM, the West Chester Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 100 block of East Virginia Avenue. Officers arrived and found a single vehicle had struck a utility pole. Through an investigation, the operator, Matthew Gibson, a 49-year-old white male from West Chester, was determined to be under the influence of alcoholic beverage to the point he was unable to safely operate a vehicle. Gibson was taken in to custody and charged with DUI and Careless Driving. A preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-04.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hartley, Rueben Nathaniel - DUI Minor (M) and 2 additional charges

NLCRPD arrested Rueben Nathaniel Hartley, of Lancaster, with DUI minor, DUI alcohol, and DUI incapable of safe driving. On July 21st at 3:16 am, Rueben was traveling through the Sheetz drive thru when he hopped the curb and became stuck. During the investigation he was found to be under the influence of alcohol being less that 21 years of age, later providing breath samples that indicated his blood alcohol concentration was 0.089%.
Denver, PAcrimewatchpa.com

lease, brian - 2 counts DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

Brian A Lease, 46, of Denver, PA was charged with 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence and a traffic violation following an incident that occurred in the first block of Bill Drive on July 20, 2021. At 2334 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for a vehicle that struck a mailbox at the above location. Officers determined that Lease was impaired and a breath test indicated that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .10%. Lease was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Yoder, Taylor James - (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault and 3 additional charges

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, North Middleton Township Police responded to an active trespasser, at the Speedway located at 712 North Hanover Street. Officers arrived on scene to find Taylor Yoder, to be causing a disturbance outside of the convenience store. Officer made contact with Taylor Yoder, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Abruptly after making contact with Taylor Yoder, he punched an officer in the right side of his jaw and lip area, causing the officers lip to become cut and other injuries occurred to the jaw area. Officers then restrained Taylor Yoder, took him into custody, where he was then taken to Cumberland County Prison and arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and public drunkenness. Taylor Yoder failed to post bail.
Lancaster County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Morales, Anthony M - (2) counts of Firearms not to be carried without a license (F3) and 4 additional charges

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Prohibited Weapons, Marijuana & Paraphernalia. West Earl Township, Pa – A suspicious vehicle investigation led to the arrest of a Lancaster City male and was charged with being in possession of (2) firearms, one of which was reported stolen through Lancaster City PD. The male was also in possession of brass knuckles, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Ponce, Frances - (1) Count Felony Strangulation and 3 additional charges

Ponce, Frances surrendered to the Manheim Township Police Department on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021. She was processed and transported to Central Arraignment. Issuing Authority: Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller. Holding Department: Manheim Township Police Department. Reference ID: MT-21-09423 Hill. Strangulation / Simple Assault / Terroristic Threats / Disorderly Conduct...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 1699 Oregon Pike – Sheetz (MT) – Todd M. Martin, M/39, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a drug overdose. Officers... (1) Count Felony Possession...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Malave, Phenix Mikhail - (1) Count DUI - Controlled Substance and 5 additional charges

DUI / Resisting Arrest / Possession of Marijuana / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / False Identification to Law Enforcement Arrest, 10:10 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, Creek Road at Pinetown Road (MT) – Phenix Mikhail Malave, M/25, of Grantville, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a crash investigation. Malave was identified as a driver in that crash and exhibited signs of impairment. Malave also provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating officers. Once officers determined his true identity, they discovered that he was listed as a wanted person out of Lebanon County. The vehicle he had crashed was also listed a stolen. Officers attempted to take Malave into physical custody and he resisted their efforts. Officers used a Taser on Malave to subdue him and arrest him. During a search incident to arrest, Malave was found in possession of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and rolling papers. Malave was taken for a blood draw for chemical testing, the results of which are still pending at this time. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Malave remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Malave should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6491 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Hineline, Danielle Lynn - (2) Counts Felony Aggravated Assault

Hineline, Danielle Lynn surrendered to the court on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $10,000.00, which Hineline could not post. She was remanded to Lancaster County Prison to await her preliminary hearing. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Friday July...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Kovtun, Oleksandr - (1) count 3733 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and 4 additional charges

Patrol observed a silver Lexus failing to maintain the lane of travel. After running the license plate, it was learned the vehicle's registration was expired. Patrol activated their lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle operator accelerated at a high rate of speed and fled the area. Patrol went to the address the vehicle was registered to and observed the vehicle in the driveway. Patrol observed the vehicle operator exiting his vehicle and approached him. The operator was identified as Oleksandr Kovtun through his Pa. Drivers License. Patrol detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Kovtun's breath. Kovtun refused to submit to field sobriety tests. Kovtun was taken into custody for Fleeing and Eluding, DUI and other related offenses.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Sharpe, Dylan Matthew - (1) Count Stalking and 1 additional charge

THIS ARREST IS RELATED TO THIS CASE - PLEASE CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!. Stalking / Invasion of Privacy Arrest, 5:21 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, 1589 Fruitville Pike – Target (MT) – Dylan Matthew Sharpe, M/25, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed following a female around the store, and making her feel scared and shaken up. Sharpe was then observed taking photographs of the female as she was using a fitting room to try on clothing. Sharpe crouched down on the floor to take the photographs under the changing room door. The victim confronted Sharpe, who abruptly fled the store. He was later identified using store surveillance and tips received by the public. When questioned by police, Sharpe admitted his involvement with this incident. A criminal complaint was filed.
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

lenhardt, nathan ryan - (75) 7122(3) Altered Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates and 6 additional charges

On or about the 03 July 2021, at approx 1820hrs, Douglass Twp Police conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Hyundai coupe for displaying counterfeit PA inspection and emission stickers. The driver. Nathan Lenhardt, was also found to be driving while his operating privileges were suspended- DUI related. Numerous other summary traffic offenses were also discovered. Charges were filed against Lenhardt in District Court 23-3-02 .
Ephrata, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Adams, Dustin Scott - (1) count of Possession of Heroin (M) and 2 additional charges

On July 26, 2021 NHPD filed the above charges stemming from an incident that had occurred on March 30, 2021 at approximately 1:39am. Officers had stopped a male that was riding his motor driven bicycle in the middle of the roadway. The male was identified as Dustin Adams (age 21 of Ephrata). Officers discovered that Adams had an active warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff's Department. After being taken into custody he was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, marijuana and associated paraphernalia. Adams was taken to Lancaster County Prison on the warrant.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Major, Martel Azura - (1) count of Reckless Endangering Another Person and 1 additional charge

A warrant has been issued for Martel MAJOR for recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, reckless driving and driving under suspension. Charges are a result of an incident on June 4, 2021. MAJOR is accused of intentionally striking another vehicle with his vehicle. The other vehicle and occupants are known to MAJOR and stemmed from a disagreement between MAJOR and victim.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Vandemark, Robert - Receiving Stolen Property(M2) and 2 additional charges

On July 15th 2021 Pennridge Regional Police officers encountered Robert James Vandemark in the 200 block of Schwenkmill Road. Mr. Vandemark had an active arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he actively resisted but was later taken into custody. While in custody drug paraphernalia was found in Vandemark's property along with a Pennsylvania Trailer registration. Vandemark was arrested for resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Ray, Heidi Lynn - CC 5503 A4 Disorderly Conduct (M3) and 2 additional charges

City of Bradford Police arrested Heidi Lynn Ray on 07/26/2021 in relation to an arrest warrant for unanswered charges filed against her back in April 2021. The defendant Heidi Ray is charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct, Summary Trespass, and Summary Criminal Mischief. On 04/25/2021 Ray entered the Holiday Inn Express in Bradford and went behind the main desk area for employees only and began damaging Hotel property. Ray then would not leave and had to be physically removed by Police. Preliminary hearings have been set on this matter.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Coleman, Lee Justus - (18) 5104 Resisting Arrest (M2) and 7 additional charges

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle into a pole with wires down. Upon arrival, Officers were informed the male driver had fled the scene on foot into a cornfield and provided Officers with a description of the male driver. The male driver was located shortly on Mill Rd, by a Washington Township Police Officer. The male driver was given commands to stop, however the driver charged at the Officer. The Officer used only force that was necessary to defend himself and effect the arrest. At this time, the driver, Lee J. Coleman was taken into custody. Officers discovered L. Coleman was in possession of marijuana, and was exhibiting signs and symptoms of impairment. An inventory search of the vehicle was conducted and Officer located an open (beer) container. L. Coleman was transported to St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson campus, where he (L. Coleman) agreed to submit to a legal blood draw. Based on L. Coleman resisting arrest and the blood results, charges were filed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy