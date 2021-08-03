Martin, Todd M - (1) Count Felony Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl and 2 additional charges

DUI / Resisting Arrest / Possession of Marijuana / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / False Identification to Law Enforcement Arrest, 10:10 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, Creek Road at Pinetown Road (MT) – Phenix Mikhail Malave, M/25, of Grantville, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a crash investigation. Malave was identified as a driver in that crash and exhibited signs of impairment. Malave also provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating officers. Once officers determined his true identity, they discovered that he was listed as a wanted person out of Lebanon County. The vehicle he had crashed was also listed a stolen. Officers attempted to take Malave into physical custody and he resisted their efforts. Officers used a Taser on Malave to subdue him and arrest him. During a search incident to arrest, Malave was found in possession of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and rolling papers. Malave was taken for a blood draw for chemical testing, the results of which are still pending at this time. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Malave remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Malave should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6491 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.