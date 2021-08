Nearly two months after its release, TXT’s latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts!. TXT’s second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” which was originally released on May 31, has now become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend seven weeks on the Billboard 200 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States). After initially debuting at No. 5, “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” charted at No. 181 for the week ending on July 31, extending its own record as the longest-charting K-pop album of the year.