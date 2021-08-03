UK ‘on your side’, Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

A civil servant who accompanied Boris Johnson on his trip to Scotland this week has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.But Downing Street says that the prime minister himself has not been told to self-isolate, as he did not come into close contact with the infected person.Mr Johnson and the civil servant spent some time in the same room together in Glasgow and then flew in the same aircraft to Aberdeen, as the PM visited a wind-farm off the coast of northeast Scotland.But it is understood that they did not sit close to one another on the plane...