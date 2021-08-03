Cancel
Dorchester, NH

Dorchester Massachusetts Own Mark Wahlberg Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary

By Chio Acosta
 5 days ago
I wrote last month about Wahlberg’s crazy diet to gain weight for his movie role in the upcoming film “Stu.” He posted a picture of himself and his wife Rhea Durham out on their 12th wedding anniversary and he looks thin again according to dailymail.co.uk. I don’t know how he does it but it’s nice to see a Hollywood couple that seems happy together after 12 years. That’s like a lifetime for a Hollywood marriage. She really does stick with him when he is thin or thick. It looks like the real thing to me.

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Mark Wahlberg Enjoys a Pool Day in a Rare Photo with His Kids

We're currently in the heart of the summer, which means lots of trips to the beach and chilling by the poolside. And while we're all taking dips in the water, actor Mark Wahlberg is getting in some pool time too, which he just shared in the latest post on his Instagram account. In a rare photo, the 50-year-old actor gave his followers a glimpse of himself with his three youngest kids, Michael (15), Brendan (12) and Grace (11). His oldest daughter, Ella (17), was not pictured.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Mark Wahlberg Dad Of The Year! – Adorable Pics!

On Thursday, July 22, Mark Wahlberg shared on Instagram a photograph of himself enjoying with three of his 4 children in a pool. The 50-year-old actor is seen together with his and spouse Rhea Durnham‘s sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, and daughter Grace, 11, who all cling to their dad as they attempt to push him down into the water.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg & Look-Alike Son Michael, 15, Are Almost The Same Height On Family Outing

Mark Wahlberg’s son Michael has gotten nearly as tall as his superstar dad. His son even looked like the actor in his younger days. Mark Wahlberg‘s, 50, son Michael, 15, has definitely hit his growth spurt. The teen was almost the same height as the Boogie Nights actor. The pair were seen on a rare family outing, getting dinner together at Nobu in New York on Tuesday July 13. Mark rocked a classic and simple look, wearing a blue t-shirt and jean shorts with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Michael looked a little more relaxed and casual, wearing a plain white t-shirt, black jeans, and glasses.
MoviesWicked Local

Dorchester's Mark Wahlberg is heartbreaking in 'Joe Bell'

In “Joe Bell,” Mark Wahlberg veers far from his action-star (“Patriots Day”) comfort zone to play a small-town, blue-collar dad embarking on a 5,000-mile walk to raise awareness against the bullying experienced by his gay teenage son. Wahlberg, all long hair and scruffy face, fares surprisingly well in an understated,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Mark Wahlberg Reveals What Actor Should Play Him in a Biopic

It seems to be a trend these days to have celebrity biopics, so it should come as no shock to have curiosity on whether Mark Wahlberg would be up for a biopic of his own. While the 50-year-old may not have his own biopic just yet, the widely popular series Entourage was loosely based on the life of Wahlberg and his rise to stardom. However, if a biopic does take place, the Ted star already knows who he would want to play him on screen.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Joe Bell: nothing new from Mark Wahlberg

A careful jog of the memory might help to recall the headline-grabbing story upon which Joe Bell is based. Those who have seen the trailer should find it fairly easy to ascertain the gingerly hinted-at mid-picture reveal. It is for the interested few who are subject to neither firsthand knowledge of the facts nor the manufactured studio hype that I issue this SPOILER ALERT! for what follows. Not that it matters. Regardless of what category you fall into, much about director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film is bound to ring a bell.
Relationshipsgoodhousekeeping.com

Rochelle Humes shares incredible wedding photos to mark anniversary

Rochelle Humes has shared beautiful photos from her breathtaking wedding at Blenheim Palace to mark her nine year anniversary with husband Marvin. The This Morning presenter posted a series of photos including one of herself laughing and hugging Marvin shortly after tying the knot, one of the opulent setting inside decorated with white roses, and another of the lavish reception featuring towering white orchids on the dining tables.
Boston, MAPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Say This Boston Restaurant is the Reason They are Together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently went to Instagram to share their love for the Boston Japanese Restaurant, O Ya, and credits them for their long-lasting relationship according to masslive.com. The beautiful couple just celebrated their 10-year anniversary that is a Hollywood story come true, but it appears it all began in Boston. Lively proclaimed in her Instagram story “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us,” the actress said according to reporting from masslive.com.

