Dorchester Massachusetts Own Mark Wahlberg Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary

It seems to be a trend these days to have celebrity biopics, so it should come as no shock to have curiosity on whether Mark Wahlberg would be up for a biopic of his own. While the 50-year-old may not have his own biopic just yet, the widely popular series Entourage was loosely based on the life of Wahlberg and his rise to stardom. However, if a biopic does take place, the Ted star already knows who he would want to play him on screen.