Xbox Game Pass August Titles Revealed

August only began a few days ago, which means that it's time for Xbox Game Pass to add a few new titles to its library. We're in for a good month regardless of genre tastes. Microsoft has listed some of the games that'll be arriving in August on console, mobile, and PC, and it's good news for fans of skateboarding, dodgeball, and the Greek underworld. August 5 kicks off Curse of the Dead Gods on console, PC, and the cloud, a game that pits players against deadly traps and monsters as they search for untold riches, eternal life, and divine powers. The game recently received tie-in DLC in the form of new weapons and characters from Dead Cells.