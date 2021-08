1) On my drive home from last Wednesday’s game against LAFC, someone on the radio post-game show said something like “the Timbers were clearly the better team out there,” and I laughed out loud. Were they kidding? Yes, we’d just won the game 2-1, but to my eyes, LAFC was far and away the better team all night long. Well, maybe not the first two minutes. And the last two minutes. But the whole time in between? Yeah, LAFC was the better team.