Destination Japan: Chado, ‘the way of tea’

Aug. 6—Tokyo(The Yomiuri Shimbun/ANN)- Japan passed the 1 million mark in its cumulative total of novel coronavirus cases on Friday. The nation reached the milestone about 1 1/2 years after the first domestic case was confirmed in January last year. On Friday, Tokyo reported 4,515 new infection cases, marking the second largest daily number for the capital, after a record 5,042 new cases were confirmed there on Thursday. The daily tally in the capital exceeded 4,000 for the third consecutive day. According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, there were 141 people with serious COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, up by six from Thursday. The seven-day moving average of new infection cases was 3,820, up 52.7% from the previous seven-day period's average of 2,501.