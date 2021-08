Ariana Grande is holding a live event in Fortnite called the Rift Tour, and you don't have to wait much longer to see the mega-star belt out her hits. The best part is that you have a few chances to do it. She follows in the footsteps of other huge artists, including Travis Scott. It all kicks off today, August 6, with the first of five showings beginning at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. Players around the world will have multiple chances to join the interactive concert--and should expect a few in-game rewards. These include an Ariana Grande skin as well as a few extra goodies. Yes, you will be able to get a Victory Royale as Ariana Grande. What a world.