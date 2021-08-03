Cancel
The new 'Venom' sequel trailer is here and it's gory

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" trailer has dropped and it's a frightfest. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 comic book film starring Tom Hardy, who is also in the latest one. Woody Harrelson also stars. The storyline is centered on the two sides of Eddie Brock,...

Comments / 0

