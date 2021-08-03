Cancel
Thompson-Herah Attains Double-Double, Thomas Bronze in 200m

By Liam Nee
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her 200m gold Tuesday, adding to her 100m title from three days prior to achieve the elusive sprint double-double – the first woman to accomplish the feat in Olympic history. The 24-year-old won the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Games, and followed up...

