UPDATE 2-State starts Bank of Ireland share sale as profits rebound

DUBLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - First-half profit at Bank of Ireland bounced back to 2019 levels as the lender put COVID-19 disruption behind it, while the state confirmed it had begun to sell down its stake.

Shares in Ireland’s largest bank by assets closed up 7.8% at 4.83 euros after it reported higher revenue, further cost cuts and barely any fresh bad loans.

That was 10% ahead of the price at which they were trading when the government in June announced it planned to sell down part of its 13.9% shareholding by year end.

In a statement on Tuesday the bank said the state had cut its stake to 13% by last Friday. The sale was the first by the state of any bank shares since 2017.

The country pumped 64 billion euros ($76 billion) or almost 40% of its annual economic output into its banks a decade ago after a property crash, with Bank of Ireland the only lender to avoid majority state ownership.

Bank of Ireland said it swung to a 465 million euro pretax profit in the first six months of 2021, compared with a loss of 669 million in the same period a year ago, although the 2020 full-year loss was eventually around half that as lending and income recovered in the second half.

While its main Irish market was in its third and longest lockdown for much of the first half of this year, the bank set aside just 1 million euros to cover possible loan defaults compared with 937 million in the first half of 2020.

On a pre-impairment basis, underlying operating profit was 7% higher than 2019 levels, before the pandemic struck.

“Our results today, and our outlook for the future, are radically different to 12 months ago,” Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said in a statement.

Reflecting the “increasingly positive” outlook, total income in the second half is expected to be 5% higher than the first, the bank said, with annual costs set to fall below 1.65 billion euros this year from 1.72 billion in 2020 and to 1.5 billion by 2023.

McDonagh said the board would discuss resuming dividends at its full-year results. Chief Financial Officer Myles O’Grady told Reuters there was also scope to write back some provisions on pandemic-related bad loans.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, which Bank of Ireland is set to acquire in 2022, said they would likely materially upgrade their full-year forecasts for the bank as a result of the better than expected results and improved outlook.