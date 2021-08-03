Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UPDATE 2-State starts Bank of Ireland share sale as profits rebound

By Padraic Halpin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Swings to H1 pretax profit of 465 million euros

* Records impairment charge of just 1 mln euros

* Dividend under consideration at FY

* State cuts stake to 13% from 14%

* Shares up 7.8% (Updates with government beginning to reduce its stake)

DUBLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - First-half profit at Bank of Ireland bounced back to 2019 levels as the lender put COVID-19 disruption behind it, while the state confirmed it had begun to sell down its stake.

Shares in Ireland’s largest bank by assets closed up 7.8% at 4.83 euros after it reported higher revenue, further cost cuts and barely any fresh bad loans.

That was 10% ahead of the price at which they were trading when the government in June announced it planned to sell down part of its 13.9% shareholding by year end.

In a statement on Tuesday the bank said the state had cut its stake to 13% by last Friday. The sale was the first by the state of any bank shares since 2017.

The country pumped 64 billion euros ($76 billion) or almost 40% of its annual economic output into its banks a decade ago after a property crash, with Bank of Ireland the only lender to avoid majority state ownership.

Bank of Ireland said it swung to a 465 million euro pretax profit in the first six months of 2021, compared with a loss of 669 million in the same period a year ago, although the 2020 full-year loss was eventually around half that as lending and income recovered in the second half.

While its main Irish market was in its third and longest lockdown for much of the first half of this year, the bank set aside just 1 million euros to cover possible loan defaults compared with 937 million in the first half of 2020.

On a pre-impairment basis, underlying operating profit was 7% higher than 2019 levels, before the pandemic struck.

“Our results today, and our outlook for the future, are radically different to 12 months ago,” Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said in a statement.

Reflecting the “increasingly positive” outlook, total income in the second half is expected to be 5% higher than the first, the bank said, with annual costs set to fall below 1.65 billion euros this year from 1.72 billion in 2020 and to 1.5 billion by 2023.

McDonagh said the board would discuss resuming dividends at its full-year results. Chief Financial Officer Myles O’Grady told Reuters there was also scope to write back some provisions on pandemic-related bad loans.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers, which Bank of Ireland is set to acquire in 2022, said they would likely materially upgrade their full-year forecasts for the bank as a result of the better than expected results and improved outlook.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Ireland#H1#Fy#Dublin#Irish#Davy Stockbrokers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Marketsomahanews.net

Bank of Baroda posts Q1 net profit of Rs 1,209 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a net profit at Rs 1,209 crore in the April to June quarter on the back of 16 per cent growth in net interest income to Rs 7,892 crore. In the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21), it...
Financial Reportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

LSEG sales rise as it advances integration with Refinitiv

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) – London Stock Exchange Group reported a sharp rise in first-half revenue on Friday, along with progress in integrating the Refinitiv data group and a rise in dividends, prompting the best performance journal of your actions so far this year. UK stock trader LSEG said its...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

ING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ING Groep NV on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly pretax profit of 2.07 billion euros ($2.45 billion) and said it plans to resume paying dividends as it reversed some provisions for bad loans taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast a pretax profit at 1.62 billion euros...
Stocksinvesting.com

UK market update – LSE boosts dividend, Compass upgraded by MS

Investing.com – At 08:30BST, the FTSE 100 is trading lower by 0.1% at 7,110.75. The midcap FTSE 250 is trading lower by 0.4% at 23,419.32. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3927, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8491. The US Dollar Index is up 0.1%. Today’s calendar highlight is the...
StocksUS News and World Report

Shares in M&A Candidates BPER, Banco BPM Soar After Strong Q2 Profits

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian mid-sized banks BPER and Banco BPM, widely tipped to take part in the sector's ongoing consolidation, soared on Friday after a strong reporting season for the country's lenders. All major Italian banks beat market expectations for second quarter profits this week, helped like other...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 slips as energy, banking stocks weigh

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by heavyweight energy and banking stocks, with investors weighing the effects of inflation growth and a rise in global cases of COVID-19. The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2%, but the index was set to post its third straight weekly gain on support from strong corporate earnings.
Financial ReportsInsurance Journal

Allianz Posts 46% Jump in Q2 Profit, with Rosy Outlook Expected

FRANKFURT – German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better-than-expected 46% jump in second-quarter net profit and provided a rosier outlook for the full year as it emerges from pressure on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.225 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in the...
Financial Reportsrock947.com

ING bank reports better than expected $2.5 billion Q2 pretax profit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ING Groep NV, the Netherlands’ largest financial services group, reported on Friday a better than expected second quarter pretax profit of 2.07 billion euros ($2.45 billion) amid growing fee income, and as it reversed some provisions for bad loans taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

London Stock Exchange revenue up 4.6% in H1

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group reported a rise of 4.6% in total revenue in the first half of 2021 on Friday, as it continued to integrate its data and analytics company Refinitiv acquired in a $27 billion deal. Adjusted operating profit was 1.17 billion pounds, as...
Financial Reportsmoneyweek.com

HSBC’s profits surge – but will the share price?

Last year HSBC took “billions of dollars” in loan losses, say Stephen Morris and Tabby Kinder in the Financial Times. Now it has announced an “almost fivefold rise in second-quarter earnings as the global economic outlook brightened”. Pre-tax profits “surged” from $1.1bn last year to $5.1bn in 2021, while the group “cancelled a further $300m of credit provisions”.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady as investors eye payrolls report

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. At 0820 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat 7,117.38. Commenting on the payrolls, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Consensus expectations are for 870k...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Return of the Fat Cats? Bank Bonuses Rise as Profits Rebound

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's banks are stashing cash to pay bumper bonuses to top performers, amid a deal frenzy driven by pent up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and rebounding bank profits. Banks have added billions of dollars to bonus pools as they try to reassure restless staff they will...
StocksLife Style Extra

UPDATE 2-SBM Offshore's shares gain on surprise share buyback

(Adds details from call, analysts' comments) buyback programme on Thursday as the oil and gas services. company reported better than expected first-half core earnings,. sending its shares up more than 6%. The group posted first-half earnings before interest, tax,. depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down 4% at $501 million,. slightly beating...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Credit Agricole's Q2 profit doubles as state eases COVID-19 pain

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French lender Credit Agricole reported a two-fold rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, on lower COVID-19 pandemic-related charges against bad loans as banks benefited from an improving economic environment. Unprecedented government support across Europe has helped borrowers keep up repayments despite the problems caused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy