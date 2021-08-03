Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until noon CDT. * At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans and East New Orleans. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

