Lions Begin 2021 Football Campaign

The 2021 high school football season is underway. The first practice for the Brownwood Lions was Monday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium. Coach Burnett reported 36 players on the varsity, 54 on the JV and somewhere in the 50’s for the freshmen team – in the neighborhood of 140-plus players out for football this season. On the Brownwood Lions Coach’s Show Monday, Coach Burnett invited fans to come out and watch the 2021 Lions practice. Practices will continue at Gordon Wood Stadium Tuesday through Friday beginning at 7 a.m. This Saturday, the Lions varsity will take part in an intrasquad scrimmage at 9:30 a.m. with the subvarsity squads to follow at 11:30 a.m.