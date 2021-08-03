Commissioners Hear Requests for Funds From American Rescue Plan Act
Brown County Commissioners Court met Monday morning, August 2, and heard several requests from schools, water districts and various county offices to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioners approved some and took no action on others. Brown County is projected to be eligible for $7,343,490. Funds will be distributed to counties in two separate tranches (slices). Fifty percent would be distributed this year and the remaining 50 percent no earlier than 12 months from the first payment.www.koxe.com
Comments / 0