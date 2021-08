UPDATE (8/3): The Weeknd is dropping a new song, “Take My Breath,” on Friday after teasing the track in a spot for the 2021 Olympics. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) Abel Tesfaye has shed the red jacket and bandages of the Weeknd’s After Hours era to do a rare interview with GQ during which he teased his upcoming album, which has been described as “Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder.” “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” he told the magazine of the record. He also dropped an instrumental teaser clip on socials early Monday,...