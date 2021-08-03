Wareham Cultural Council awards 17 grants

WAREHAM - The Wareham Cultural Council is one of 329 local councils in the state that receives funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council which receives its funding from the annual state budget. This past year was especially difficult in that grant recipients had to be creative as to how they presented their projects to the public while following COVID19 restrictions and guidelines. The Wareham Cultural Council awarded $12,388 in grants ranging from $100 to $1,500 to 17 projects this past year. Grants were awarded in the categories of arts, science, and humanities.