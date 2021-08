A friend told me that gluten is highly inflammatory and I should stop eating it. Is that true, and should I follow a gluten-free diet?. Gluten-free products have proliferated in the marketplace over the past several years, and you’ve probably read a lot about the supposed benefits of a gluten-free diet. The answer to whether gluten is bad for you, however, or even if it causes inflammation, is less clear than the marketing of these products might have you believe.