Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation Pressure to Test Bank of England's Patience at Key Meeting, Economists Warn

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K.'s consumer price index was up 0.5% month-on-month in June, the latest available reading, well ahead of consensus expectations and representing the highest annual acceleration since May 2018. The BOE has projected that inflation will peak above 3% by the end of 2021 as the economy rebounds from its...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Of England#Ing#Economists#Uk#Boe#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#European#Mpc#Bnp Paribas#Qe#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyTelegraph

Bank of England taps diversity headhunter to replace Haldane

The Bank of England has hired a headhunter that specialises in “diverse” recruitment to replace the outgoing chief economist, Andy Haldane. Headhunter Audeliss has been given a three-month contract worth £43,000 to find a replacement to Haldane, who leaves to become chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts in September.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Consolidating Gains with UK Economy in Focus

- GBP/EUR knocks door of 1.18 & eyes higher levels. - But consolidation may be likely ahead of UK GDP data. - With support near 1.1726, 1.1650 if any weakness seen. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1690-1.1710. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert,...
BusinessTelegraph

Crispin Odey says Bank of England will 'never' raise rates

Crispin Odey, the hedge fund manager, has said that the Bank of England will “never” put up interest rates despite a warning that post-Covid inflation will soar to 10-year highs in the coming months. Mr Odey said that because of the way the Bank of England had borrowed, raising interest...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Bank Of England Sees Inflation Surging But Keeps Stimulus

The Bank of England predicted the UK annual inflation rate to continue surging this year as pandemic-hit economies reopen, but kept its record-low interest rate and emergency stimulus intact. The BoE warned, however, that some "modest tightening" of its monetary policy could be necessary in the future as it forecast...
BusinessThe Guardian

The Bank of England’s message is upbeat, but there’s a sting in the tail

Analysis: a hawkish tone signals that at some point businesses will need to manage with less support. Unemployment has peaked. The pick up in inflation will be temporary. All the ground lost during the biggest slump in 300 years will be regained by the end of the year. All in all, it was a pretty upbeat message from the Bank of England as it provided its quarterly update on the state of the UK economy.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead

Few signs are emerging yet that the Eurozone economy is slowing yet the European Central Bank seems determined to maintain its current dovish stance. This suggests, at least from a Euro perspective, that EUR/USD will be relatively stable in the week ahead and that range trading could be more productive than directional trades.
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Summer Hiring Heats Up

Data this week highlighted the economy’s resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses’ ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning’s virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of “substantial further progress.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

Pound posts modest gains as BoE outlines tightening plans

Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.
Businesssanantoniopost.com

RBI keeps interest rates untouched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept repo rate unchanged for seventh time straight and continued with an accommodative stance, citing the need to support ongoing growth recovery amid continued uncertainty and global financial market volatility. The announcement came after a three-day...
EconomyForexTV.com

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

India’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
Economytucsonpost.com

RBI retains GDP growth target at 9.5 pc for FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22 as domestic economic activity is starting to recover with the ebbing of Covid-19's second wave. This consists of 21.4 per cent in Q1, 7.3 per cent...
Economyinvesting.com

UK two-year gilt yields rise after BoE signals stimulus reversal

LONDON (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government bonds hit their highest levels in over two weeks on Friday, a day after the Bank of England spelled out plans for a "modest" reversal of its huge stimulus to support the economy through the COVID-19 crisis. The two-year gilt yield...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economists Fear Europe's Recovery Could Be Derailed by One Key Issue

LONDON — European consumers are proving more reluctant to spend money this summer, and it could hurt the economic recovery following the shock from Covid-19, experts told CNBC. The behavior marks a sharp contrast to last year, when there was a feeling of seizing the moment after the first Covid...
Businessdailyforex.com

Bank of England Faces Inflation

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision August 2021. The Bank left interest rates unchanged, with the monetary policy committee unanimously agreeing upon this course of action. It would have been a very major surprise if they had made a change. The rate has remained unchanged for a long time. It is anticipated that the next rate change will be a hike rather than a cut, but this is widely seen as unlikely to happen before some time in 2022.
BusinessCNBC

Bank of England keeps policy unchanged, warns of 'more pronounced' period of inflation

LONDON — The Bank of England left its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, but warned of a more pronounced period of above-target inflation in the near term. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep the Bank's main lending rate at a historic low of 0.1%, where it has been since March 2020, and split the vote 7-1 in favor of maintaining the quantitative easing program at £895 billion ($1.25 trillion).
BusinessFXStreet.com

Bank of England's subdued signal of future tightening

The Bank of England (BoE) held monetary policy steady at today's announcement, but sent a subdued signal of future policy tightening in its accompanying statement. Specifically, the BoE said some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary if the economy evolves in lines with its projections. The BoE also indicated the threshold for unwinding its quantitative easing purchases was lower than previously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy