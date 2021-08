LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man may have cracked the code on how to win lottery jackpots after his recent research led to a $376,564 Fantasy 5 jackpot win. “I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit,” said the 59-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most and it worked!