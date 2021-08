The Killers' new album Pressure Machine comes out next week (8/13 via Island), and in addition to featuring the same production team as last year's genuinely great Imploding the Mirage (The War On Drugs collaborator Shawn Everett and Foxygen's Jonathan Rado), it also features another impressive guest who is no stranger to big-name collaborations: Phoebe Bridgers. She's on the song "Runaway Horses." Brandon Flowers spoke about her contribution in a new interview with Stereogum: