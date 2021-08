Brazil beware. There is no team at the men's Olympic soccer tournament that has looked as strong and played as consistently well as Mexico. And that's not hyperbole. Saturday's comprehensive 6-3 quarterfinal win over South Korea is the latest evidence that El Tri is a legitimate contender for the gold medal in Tokyo. The Mexicans are only two games away from it, with Brazil coming up next in Tuesday's semifinal (4 a.m. ET).