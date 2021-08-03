Cancel
2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele picks from PGA insider

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong post-Olympics field is set to tee off Thursday in the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Xander Schauffele, fresh off his gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is among the favorites, along with fellow Team USA stars Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Bryson DeChambeau, who had to withdraw from the U.S. golf team for Tokyo 2020 because of a positive COVID test, is back in action, but world No. 1 Jon Rahm pulled out even before his diagnosis and withdrawal in Tokyo. The St. Jude Invitational field includes 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Thomas is the defending FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion and also won the event in 2018.

www.cbssports.com

