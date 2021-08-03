Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault in London

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKcfk_0bGHeUP100

LONDON — (AP) — Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault after an incident in London that left a woman with minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said late Monday that the 36-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged after the incident at a residential address in Streatham, southeast London, on June 8.

The force said officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.

The rapper is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court in south London on Sept. 3. Police did not provide further details.

According to his website, Mills is on the lineup to perform at music festivals in London in August.

Mills is a pioneer of grime, a genre of electronic rap, and became the youngest artist to win Britain's Mercury Prize with his debut “Boy in da Corner” in 2003.

He was honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020 for his services to music.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzee Rascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#South London#Music Festival#All Rights Reserved#Ap#The Metropolitan Police#Mercury Prize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities90min.com

Joey Barton charged with assault

Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered head injuries in an incident back in June 2020. An incident occured at a house in Kew, south west London on June 2 and Barton was arrested that day, bailed pending further inquiries, and then subsequently charged.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother hits out at ‘pure evil’ killer who stabbed daughter 120 times after she mistook him for Uber driver

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Prince Harry and Megan could face a ludicrous legal battle over access to their children

When news broke that Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to petition California courts for access to his grandchildren, 2-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie, I immediately thought of the online recovery group for adult children of dysfunctional families that I’ve participated in for nearly a decade. At least once a week, a participant seeks advice about how to handle a legal petition from a toxic grandparent trying to gain access to their minor children.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Whole neighborhood turns up to wave goodbye to couple arrested for harassing the community

A video making the rounds of the internet this week shows how an entire neighborhood in Grayson County north of Dallas, gathered to wave goodbye to their annoying neighbors. The video, posted by TikTok by a user named jessikadykeee, detailed how a couple had been allegedly "harassing" the entire community and was ultimately hauled off to jail. "Bye bye... [Wife's] charges: assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Husband: deadly misconduct, resisting arrest," the video caption read. Having accumulated over 8.7 million views on TikTok alone, the clip was also shared to Reddit's popular r/Trashy page, with the caption: "Satisfying end to a couple."
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Furiously Flashes the Camera on the Tell All Special

There is so much in the Tell All promo for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6. We already covered Ronald accusing Tiffany of cheating in a bizarre and tense exchange. But clearly, the main event is the always ill-behaved Angela Deem. Her vile behavior has made her a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy