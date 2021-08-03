Cancel
Public Health

Why Does Eating Too Much Salt Make Us More Susceptible to Covid-19?

By Tara Holley
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well we already know all too well, according to research, that eating a diet too high in sodium can lead to heart and blood pressure problems. But now a new study has revealed it can also have a negative effect on our immune systems. That means we may be more susceptible to getting sick due to illnesses caused by bacteria and viruses.

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Salt#Covid 19#Bacteria#Medical Journal#Processed Foods
