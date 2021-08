The US stock market declined yesterday but closed the day without a single trend. The fall was observed in almost all sectors of the economy. Only some industries stayed in the green zone (semiconductor and software companies). Oil & gas, healthcare, industrials, and consumer cyclical sectors showed the biggest declines. At the end of the day, the S&P 500 index decreased by 0.46%, the Dow Jones index lost 0.92%, while the Nasdaq index added 0.13%. The leaders of the decline among S&P 500 components were General Motors stock (-8.95%) and Lumen Technologies stock (-8.86%). Shares of Robinhood Markets jumped by 50.4% as interest from the famous Kathy Wood fund, and the popularity of the service set investors and traders up to buy. Because of the growing spread of the COVID-19 Delta strain, traders and investors are also actively buying Moderna and Pfizer stocks.