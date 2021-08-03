Cancel
Agriculture

All India Poultry Breeders Association meets

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PNN): A delegation from Poultry, AquaShrimp Industry, Dairy led by Bahadur Ali, Chairman, All India Poultry Breeders Association, and MD IB Group had a meeting with Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of CommerceIndustries and Food, Consumer affairs Govt of IndiaHon'ble Minister Purshottam Rupala, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India at the Indian Parliament office to discuss the current crisis of Soya Meal shortage which is the most important Protein input for livestock (Dairy, Fisheries, Aquaculture, Poultry) feed.

