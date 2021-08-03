Banks Ease C&I, Residential Lending Standards

If you’re among the nearly 45 million people in the U.S. who owes some of the more than $1.71 trillion of student loan debt, you may feel that homeownership is out of reach. But lenders can work with you to review your individual circumstances and possibly qualify you for a mortgage. Loan programs address student loan debt in different ways, so it’s important to work with a lender who can analyze a variety of financing options and someone who stays up to date on the latest changes to loan requirements.