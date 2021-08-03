Banks Ease C&I, Residential Lending Standards
U.S. banks reported easing standards across all loan types in the second quarter amid strong demand from both commercial and residential borrowers. The Federal Reserve’s quarterly survey of senior loan officers found that significant net shares of banks reported easing the terms on C&I loans to large and middle-market firms including the maximum size of credit lines, loan covenants, the use of interest rate floors, and premiums charged on riskier loans.www.cfo.com
