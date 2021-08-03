Cancel
Automakers mandate masks at all U.S. plants but not requiring vaccines

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Tuesday they will reinstate requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses beginning on Wednesday, but are not requiring workers to be vaccinated.

The move is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) change in COVID-19 guidance for masks for fully vaccinated people related to the Delta variant, General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) said in a joint statement with the union.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said effective Wednesday it will reinstate mask requirements at nearly all U.S. facilities, with the exception of two Michigan facilities that are in counties with moderate transmission rates.

Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) also said Tuesday it was reinstating its mask requirements for all U.S. employees. Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it was requiring masks at U.S. facilities in COVID-19 hot spots, while Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz U.S. unit said it had reinstated mask requirements at U.S. plants late last week.

The UAW does not support requiring all workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and U.S. automakers have not mandated vaccines. The union and automakers are strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated.

"We are urging all UAW members and their families to get vaccinated. The science is telling us very clearly that the only way to get back to normal is to reach a heightened level of immunity," UAW President Ray Curry told members in a letter Tuesday. "However, we also know that for some, there are religious and health reasons for not getting vaccinated."

The CDC said last week fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public spaces in places with substantial or high COVID-19 community transmission rates. The CDC said on Monday that almost 80% of U.S. counties are now at those levels.

In June, the U.S. automakers and UAW announced that fully vaccinated workers at their U.S. factories would not have to wear masks on the job beginning on July 12. Numerous automakers operating in the United States had already begun lifting pandemic mask mandates as cases declined.

Other companies as well as federal, state and local governments are putting more pressure on individuals to get vaccinated. New York City on Tuesday said it will require proof of vaccination for people engaged in indoor activities such as dining, working out in a gym, or seeing a show. read more

Meat packer Tyson Foods said it will require workers to get COVID vaccinations, joining companies including Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) in instituting such a requirement for some parts of their workforces. read more

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered workers at federal agencies to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

