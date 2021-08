Everyone has an estate since, according to the law, an estate is anything that you own. Having an estate plan allows you to allocate your belongings after your death; if you’re financially responsible for your family, then you are dealing with a very important matter. Estate plans encompass a variety of legal documents that contain instructions on how you will be providing for your family after you pass on. Besides being an emotional experience, creating one can be a very overwhelming and stressful process. This is why you need a lawyer who can help you with the procedure. Estate lawyers are extensively familiar with the federal and state laws that regulate the taxation, inventory, dispersion, and valuation of your belongings upon your death. Read through our article to find out what an estate planning lawyer can do for you and your family.