Police say Missouri toddler killed after finding gun in home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo (AP) — A toddler has died after finding and firing an unsecured gun inside a home in suburban Kansas City, police there said.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Independence, according to police. First responders arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the home to find a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the child’s name.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office and police are working together to determine whether any charges will be filed.