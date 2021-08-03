Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Police say Missouri toddler killed after finding gun in home

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo (AP) — A toddler has died after finding and firing an unsecured gun inside a home in suburban Kansas City, police there said.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Independence, according to police. First responders arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the home to find a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the child’s name.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office and police are working together to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Independence, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Toddler#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Former prosecutor, 8 others charged in police report case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former prosecutor was indicted along with former police department employees, an attorney and others in a scheme to profit from confidential police report information, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday. Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, 48, was charged with bribery of...
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine jail guard pleads not guilty to assault charges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine county jail guard has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged assault on an incarcerated man. Cumberland County Jail guard Vinal Thompson faced felony charges for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless conduct, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Backpacker missing in Olympic National Park

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A search is underway for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park, officials said. Cheri Keller, 56, of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park, Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner said in a news release.

Comments / 1

Community Policy