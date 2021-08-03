Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Santa Maria man killed, Paso Robles man arrested after Highway 46 crash

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUpB7_0bGHZbNV00

34-year-old Adan Reyes of Paso Robles arrested for driving under the influence

–Alejandro Angeles Pacheco, age 41, of Santa Maria, was identified as the victim of a head-on collision on Highway 46 that happened at around 11:50 p.m., Saturday in Paso Robles, just west of Davis Road near the Cholame “Y” northeast of Shandon.

34-year-old Adan Reyes of Paso Robles was reportedly traveling eastbound in a Dodge Ram when he crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into Angeles Pacheco’s westbound-traveling Chevrolet Silverado. CHP officers reportedly determined that Reyes was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

No further information is available at this time

Comments / 1

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Accidents
City
Shandon, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Accidents
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Maria, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chevrolet#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

No charges filed against officers who used deadly force in Paso Robles shooting spree

District Attorney announces results of independent review of the officer-involved shooting incidents. –District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that his office has completed the independent review of the officer-involved shooting incidents occurring in and around the City of Paso Robles on June 10 and June 11, 2020, culminating in the shooting death of Mason James Lira.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for July 25- Aug. 1

On July 25, Keith Brant Hall, 59, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1200 block or Railroad Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public. On July 25, Todd John Gallagher, 45, of Pittsburg Penn., was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Cambria, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 23-31

Timothy Kennedy, age 64, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Barbara Weber, age 83, a resident of Cambria, passed away on July 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Ginger Hartman, age 58, a resident of...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Crews contain fire in Salinas Riverbed

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo firefighters responded to a fire in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Wednesday. The fire broke out before noon near the area under the Niblick Road bridge. Crews were able to contain the fire to approximately one...

Comments / 1

Community Policy