Auburn fall camp preview: Players with something to prove
It's finally time for football again at Auburn. And Auburn will, as things currently stand, have normal preseason practices for the first time since 2019 after last year's fall camp started late and was met with heavy restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Tigers, who will have had about a week off to return home and relax after summer workouts ended over the weekend, will report to campus Thursday for meetings, undergo an evaluation day Friday, then kick off practices Saturday to prepare for Bryan Harsin's debut with the program Sept. 4 at home against Akron.247sports.com
