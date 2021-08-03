Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn fall camp preview: Players with something to prove

By Nathan King
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's finally time for football again at Auburn. And Auburn will, as things currently stand, have normal preseason practices for the first time since 2019 after last year's fall camp started late and was met with heavy restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Tigers, who will have had about a week off to return home and relax after summer workouts ended over the weekend, will report to campus Thursday for meetings, undergo an evaluation day Friday, then kick off practices Saturday to prepare for Bryan Harsin's debut with the program Sept. 4 at home against Akron.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
Person
Derek Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Previews#American Football#Tigers#Au#Sec Media Days#Acl#Auburn Undercover#Northwestern#Ot Austin Troxell Troxell#Brandon Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Auburn football's 7 newcomers to keep an eye on during fall camp

The wait is almost over for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn will be back in action this week, as the Tigers’ officially start fall camp with a team meeting Thursday followed by their first practice session on Friday. The Friday practice will be the first of 25 in preparation for the 2021 season, which kicks off Sept. 4 against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Athens, GAchatsports.com

Auburn football: Demetris Robertson is only transfer not yet at fall camp

Auburn football Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. Fall has officially begun for the Auburn football team. We are just one month...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Reacts To The Offseason Hype For Georgia

In recent years, the battle for the top spot in the SEC East has been waged between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. At this year’s SEC Media Days, Georgia was selected to win the SEC East by a landslide — notching 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Florida came in at second place with 784 points and just seven first-place votes.
NFLthejetpress.com

NY Jets: 5 players with the most to prove in 2021 training camp

The NY Jets are set to enter 2021 training camp looking to shed the stench of what was a truly abysmal 2020 campaign. Their moves this offseason helped accelerate the process. The decision to move on from Adam Gase and replace him with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has received widespread praise.
FootballScarlet Nation

Fall Camp Preview: Who will step up at running back?

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers. Today we take a deep dive into the running back position, which is completely up for grabs going into the 2021 season. What we know right now: The...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon State Fall Camp Position Preview: Quarterback

The countdown to fall camp is on. The Oregon State football team will start its preseason practice session on Friday, August 6th as the Beavers gear up for college football’s return to normalcy and a chance to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time in eight years. As we draw within just a few days of camp, the players are preparing for the season by continuing their offseason workouts, the coaches are meeting to put together their plans, and at BeaverBlitz, we’re previewing all of the position groups on the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy