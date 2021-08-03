Bicyclist seriously injured in Mission Bay hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are searching for a driver who ran a red light and then hit a bicyclist before speeding away in the Mission Bay area.

San Diego Police said the incident happened at around 11 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Mission Bay Drive, near Quivira Road.

According to police, a truck drove through a red light at the intersection of Quivira Road and West Mission Bay Drive and then struck a bicyclist, dragging the rider and the bike several yards before leaving the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was knocked unconscious and left with injuries police described as serious. The victim was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, but the bicyclist's condition was not known as of 6:30 a.m.

ABC 10News learned police found the truck linked to the collision several yards away with front-end damage, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

No information on the driver was made available by police.