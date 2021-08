Think about your end game — creating a world-changing technology may not in itself make a positive impact but the wealth it creates can empower real change. McKenzie-Scott (Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife) has given away billions of dollars to really worthy causes. She didn’t create technology, but the wealth created by Amazon gave her the opportunity to make a positive social impact. You can say the same about Bill and Melinda Gates and many others. In other words, don’t think that chasing the unicorn and making a positive social impact are mutually exclusive.