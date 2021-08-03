Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

PR: Big week for HUB Football with five recent CAMP participants signing NFL contracts

By Mark Perry
xflnewshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig week for HUB Football with five recent CAMP participants signing NFL contracts. It was a big week for HUB Football (www.hubfootball.com), with five recent CAMP participants signing NFL contracts as training camps opened around the League. In the past week alone, tight end De’Quan Hampton, who participated in April’s...

xflnewshub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cfl#Hub Football#Sagapolu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blunt Message For The Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield proved a lot of his doubters wrong after his incredible 2020 season. But one former NFL GM remains unconvinced and has a message for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum warned the Browns against giving Mayfield a...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Clear Winner In Broncos QB Competition Today

The Denver Broncos have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. With starter Drew Lock returning for a third year and veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater joining the ranks, there are plenty of unanswered questions at this year’s training camp. But, according to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLminnesotasportsfan.com

Vikings Fans Love Mike Zimmer’s Brutal Honesty but Cam Dantzler Probably Doesn’t

When it comes to head coaches who can light up a podium, we are blessed right now in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers have PJ Fleck, the Vikings have Mike Zimmer and, while he’s not a head coach, the Wild have Bill Guerin. And if you’re still watching the Wolves, new head coach Chris Finch is an intriguing basketball soul when he speaks with media too.
NFL247Sports

Report: TJ Watt won't participate in Steelers camp until signing contract extension

TJ Watt is one of the top pass rushers in football. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end is absent from camp however. Watt is on the fifth year of his rookie deal and he is a pending free agent after the season if no one deal is reached. He’ll reportedly sit out of training camp until he and the Steelers come to a long term extension, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.
NFLBleacher Report

Mike Zimmer Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations After MIN QBs Enter NFL Protocols

Add Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to the list of head coaches who aren't thrilled with their unvaccinated players. The team had multiple players miss Saturday's practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which reportedly includes quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Sign QB Josh Johnson

The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. He had reportedly worked out for the team last week along with Sean Mannion. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman. He has played in four different professional leagues for sixteen teams. You might remember he had a brief stint with the Jets in 2015 preseason after Geno Smith was sidelined with a broken jaw. The Jets were short on quarterbacks at that point and didn’t want to expose Ryan Fitzpatrick to extensive work so they briefly brought in Johnson and Matt Flynn to close out the preseason.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Cavs To Re-Sign Jarrett Allen To Five-Year Contract

The Cavaliers and restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen are in agreement on a five-year, $100MM contract, his agents tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). A report earlier today had stated that Cleveland was preparing a $100MM offer for Allen. All five years on the new deal will be guaranteed, tweets Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers WR Requesting A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an interesting dilemma ahead of the fast-approaching 2021 season. James Washington, 25, has contacted the Steelers and requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft reportedly wasn’t happy with his playing time last season and now wants a new opportunity elsewhere.
Rensselaer, INNewsbug.info

Perfect week for football camp

RENSSELAER — Over 100 kids in grades 3 through freshmen participated in the annual Bomber football camp last week. Directed by Rensselaer Central football coach Chris Meeks, his staff snd 2021 players, the camp gave kids a chance to work on their fundamentals and fine-tune their skill levels. The camp was held on the RCHS practice field and varsity field from July 19-23. The younger kids — grades 3-6 — performed under flag football rules, while the.

Comments / 0

Community Policy