A new comet discovered in late July 2021 ago is now approaching the inner solar system. It might reach at least binocular visibility by late April and early May 2022. The IAU Minor Planet Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts designated it as Comet C/2021 O3 (PanSTARRS) on August 1. Confirmation images show a compact coma or cometary atmosphere (see image above). Interestingly, the comet’s orbit appears to be parabolic. That is, the orbit’s shape indicates this comet has just enough escape velocity to pull away from our sun’s gravity. It’s due to sweep past our sun. And, if it survives that sweep, it’ll then head outward. Unless perturbed by a larger body (such as Jupiter), it stands a chance of veering into the wider space of our Milky Way galaxy, never to return.