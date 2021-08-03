Junction City man among four killed in Missouri head-on crash
A Junction City man and three others were killed Monday in a head on crash near Garden City, Missouri, about an hour southeast of Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a semi truck driven by Everett Ashley of Lowry City, Missouri lost control in the southbound lanes of MO Hwy 7 at Route Z. The semi traveled into an embankment and into the northbound lanes of the highway. It then struck a northbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Stephen Bennett, of Junction City head-on. Bennett was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.1350kman.com
