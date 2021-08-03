Cancel
At-Large Town Hall & Listening Session

Savannah, Georgia
 6 days ago

Desk of Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter

PRESS RELEASE

At-Large Town Hall & Listening Session

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDsWW_0bGHXQgo00

SAVANNAH (July 30, 2021) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter of Post 1, and Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely of Post 2, will host a Town Hall, to meet with constituents, and listen to their interest and concerns. The Town Hall will take place at the Jewish Education Alliance (JEA), at 5111 Abercorn Street, on Tuesday, August 3rd, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID, space is limited (100 people), so mask and physical distance will be required. The Town Hall will stream live from the Facebook pages of Alderwomen Gibson-Carter & Miller-Blakely.

Leaders of neighborhood associations, community youth & athletic programs, faith community, social/civic organizations, and other municipal governments are encouraged to attend. Information gathered, will be shared with the incoming City Manager, Jay Melder.

Registration is not required. Please do not contact JEA, instead, call 912-346-4235 for more information or details.

