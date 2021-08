SAN JOSE, Calif. � Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it has expanded the company's board of directors with the appointment of Dan Whalen. "I'm pleased to welcome Dan to our board," said Patrick Harshman, president and CEO of Harmonic. "With his senior management experience and extensive knowledge of the broadband and video industries, we look forward to Dan's contributions as we continue to grow our cable access and video businesses."