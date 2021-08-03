Cancel
WWE Officially Confirms Release of Ric Flair

By Jeffrey Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair asked for his release from WWE and was granted it yesterday. WWE has now made the news official today with a statement on the company’s official website. WWE’s statement reads, “We have come to terms on the release of Ric...

