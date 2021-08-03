WWE Officially Confirms Release of Ric Flair

The WWE continues purging its roster of pricey talent as Ric Flair is the latest casualty of what the organization is calling “Budget Cuts.”. This move by the WWE is no ordinary penny-pinching tactic though as Flair is one of the biggest names to step in the ring. He ranks up there with Hulk Hogan and The Rock as one of the most important figures in making wrestling what it is today. Flair is already in the WWE Hall of Fame and is one of the most recognizable names in the sport. He and Hogan defined a generation of professional wrestling and had some epic battles inside the ring. Outside the ring, both men were equally competitive but had a healthy respect for each other. Ric Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, is also affectionately known as “The Nature Boy” by wrestling fans. He competed in different organizations throughout his decades-long career. He is mostly known for his time in the WWE and WCW.