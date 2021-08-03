Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

No Sign COVID Raises Risk of Preterm Birth

championdiscountpharmacy.com
 6 days ago

Researchers in Canada find no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health News is provided as a service to Champion Discount Pharmacy site users by HealthDay. Champion Discount Pharmacy nor its employees, agents, or contractors, review, control, or take responsibility for the content of these articles. Please seek medical advice directly from your pharmacist or physician.

championdiscountpharmacy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Canada#Health News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Does delta COVID-19 variant raise risk of reinfection?

With the emergence of the delta variant driving new breakthrough infections, some are wondering what impact the strain may have on reinfection rates. In the fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that some cases of reinfection are expected, but "remain rare." However, that guidance published by...
Lancaster County, NEkfornow.com

Lancaster County Covid Risk Dial Raised To Yellow

Lincoln, NE (July 27, 2021) Lincoln’s Covid-19 Risk Dial has moved back upward, into the yellow area, indicating a “moderate risk of spread.” Health Director Pat Lopez said today that the daily average number of new cases has moved from a low of 5 to the current rate in the 30’s.
Reno, NVTree Hugger

Wildfire Smoke May Raise COVID-19 Risk, Study Says

Five months into the coronavirus pandemic, a British Columbia Centre for Disease Control researcher issued a warning for the parts of the world that are regularly seeing more extreme and frequent wildfires. “As we enter the wildfire season in the northern hemisphere, the potential for a dangerous interaction between SARS-CoV-2...
Public HealthConcord Monitor

Letter: Breakthrough risk of COVID-19

I have a rule of thumb in my personal risk analysis: if the risk seems less than 1 in a million, I don’t worry much about it. I received both doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine which should give me about 95% protection from contracting COVID-19. That remaining 5% is equivalent to a risk of 50,000 in a million, alarmingly high.
Women's Healthtechnologynetworks.com

A Simple Blood Test Could Identify Women at Risk for Preterm Birth

One in ten babies is born prematurely in the United States, but a blood test during a routine prenatal visit could reveal if a woman is at risk of a preterm delivery, according to a Michigan State University researcher. “Preterm births are common,” said Hanne Hoffmann, an assistant professor in...
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

CDC raises Michigan COVID risk level: Why it matters, and why it may not

With rapid changes in pandemic data points this week, Michigan seemingly has jumped back into the COVID danger zone. The state’s new status, reflected in the mapping tool used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is not likely to mean new safety mandates for Michiganders, at least in the near term. But in the 71 counties listed early Friday as places of “substantial” or “high” transmission, the CDC recommends residents once again mask indoors, even if they are already vaccinated.
Women's Healthclevelandclinic.org

Premature Births: Which Moms Are Most at Risk?

Most pre-term births are not preventable. However, there are certain risk factors that increase the odds of not carrying a baby to full-term. Find out more about these factors and how you can do your best to prevent them.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy