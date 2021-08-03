No Sign COVID Raises Risk of Preterm Birth
Researchers in Canada find no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health News is provided as a service to Champion Discount Pharmacy site users by HealthDay. Champion Discount Pharmacy nor its employees, agents, or contractors, review, control, or take responsibility for the content of these articles. Please seek medical advice directly from your pharmacist or physician.championdiscountpharmacy.com
Comments / 0