Inflation Pressure to Test Bank of England's Patience at Key Meeting, Economists Warn

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K.'s consumer price index was up 0.5% month-on-month in June, the latest available reading, well ahead of consensus expectations and representing the highest annual acceleration since May 2018. The BOE has projected that inflation will peak above 3% by the end of 2021 as the economy rebounds from its...

BusinessThe Independent

Bank keeps interest rates on hold in spite of inflation worries

The Bank of England has warned that inflation will soar further this year, but insisted surging prices will only be temporary as it kept interest rates on hold. Latest economic forecasts from the Bank show it expects inflation to pick up to 4% in 2021, against a previous prediction for a peak of 2.5%.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Bank of England sets out plans to wean UK economy off stimulus

LONDON (Aug 5): The Bank of England set out how it would ease the economy off the huge support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and said a "modest" tightening of policy lay ahead, but it kept its stimulus at full speed despite a jump in inflation. Only one of the...
Business101 WIXX

Bank of England keeps stimulus but signals future tightening

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday but gave fresh clues as to how it would start weaning the economy off pandemic support. The Bank said notably that it...
BusinessThe Guardian

The Bank of England’s message is upbeat, but there’s a sting in the tail

Analysis: a hawkish tone signals that at some point businesses will need to manage with less support. Unemployment has peaked. The pick up in inflation will be temporary. All the ground lost during the biggest slump in 300 years will be regained by the end of the year. All in all, it was a pretty upbeat message from the Bank of England as it provided its quarterly update on the state of the UK economy.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
BusinessDailyFx

Brazil Central Bank Hastens Rate Hikes to Strangle Inflation, USD/BRL in Peril

Brazil’s Central Bank increases its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 5.25%, in line with consensus expectations. COPOM adopts a more hawkish language and indicates that its baseline scenario includes quicker monetary tightening. The high carry offered by the Brazilian real may drive the USD/BRL exchange rate lower over...
EconomyForexTV.com

India Central Bank Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

India’s central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Friday and vowed to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent. The reverse repo rate was retained at 3.35 percent.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Pound posts modest gains as BoE outlines tightening plans

Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.
Economyinvesting.com

UK two-year gilt yields rise after BoE signals stimulus reversal

LONDON (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government bonds hit their highest levels in over two weeks on Friday, a day after the Bank of England spelled out plans for a "modest" reversal of its huge stimulus to support the economy through the COVID-19 crisis. The two-year gilt yield...
BusinessFinancial Times

BoE signals ‘modest tightening’ of monetary policy in next 2 years

The Bank of England has said “some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary” over the next two years to keep inflation under control. In a hawkish change in the stance of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, a majority of its eight members indicated at their meeting that ended on Thursday that they thought the economic conditions had been met to allow it to start discussing raising interest rates again.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economists Fear Europe's Recovery Could Be Derailed by One Key Issue

LONDON — European consumers are proving more reluctant to spend money this summer, and it could hurt the economic recovery following the shock from Covid-19, experts told CNBC. The behavior marks a sharp contrast to last year, when there was a feeling of seizing the moment after the first Covid...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged; Lifts Inflation Forecast

(RTTNews) - The Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged and raised its inflation outlook citing higher energy prices. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases...
Businessinvesting.com

What to expect from the Bank of England – Hawkish dissenters?

Investing.com – The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce its latest decisions on monetary policy on Thursday. The central bank is not expected to make any changes to policy at this juncture, maintaining the Bank Rate at 0.1% and the QE total at £875 billion. Vote split. The...
Businessactionforex.com

(BOE) Bank Rate Maintained at 0.1%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 4 August 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-1 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-BoE's key signals on bond-buying, inflation and rates

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday as it maintained its full support to help Britain’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the BoE signalled...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Advances As BoE Maintains Rate, QE; Suggests Modest Tightening Of Policy

The pound moved up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing programme, but signaled a modest tightening of monetary policy depending upon improvement in the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave...
FXStreet.com

Bank of England set to see first dissent on bond buying?

Yesterday’s disappointing ADP payrolls report for July coupled with a strong ISM services report would appear to point to a US recovery that is lumpy at best, and uncertain at worst, particularly when it comes to the labour market. Fed vice chair Richard Clarida’s comments that the Fed could start...
Businessdailyforex.com

Bank of England Faces Inflation

Bank of England Interest Rate Decision August 2021. The Bank left interest rates unchanged, with the monetary policy committee unanimously agreeing upon this course of action. It would have been a very major surprise if they had made a change. The rate has remained unchanged for a long time. It is anticipated that the next rate change will be a hike rather than a cut, but this is widely seen as unlikely to happen before some time in 2022.

Comments / 0

