With the new school year starting soon and schools opening, it is time to think about lunch. The best way to make sure your child has fun and healthy lunches is by packing them at home. Why would you want to pack a lunch for your child? Over the past 30 years, childhood obesity has risen greatly. Packing lunches at home can ensure that your child is eating healthy meals that will help their immune system work to its full capacity. Packing meals at home also can be a fun experience for children.