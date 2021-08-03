NKY school district has to compete with Amazon, others to hire school bus drivers
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - As the first day of school approaches, school districts across the country are desperately searching for bus drivers. “We need bus drivers every single year,” director of public information for the Kenton County Public School District Jess Dykes said. “One of the things that we have done to be proactive is we have been combining routes and our school board has been purchasing larger buses for years.”local12.com
