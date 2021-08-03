The Memphis Grizzlies are playing a dangerous game
In the Grizzlies’ end of season presser, general manager Zachary Kleiman said that rebuilding isn’t exactly a linear process; the primary goal was to bring a championship to Memphis. That, of course, sounds great in theory, but last week made it immediately clear that the inevitable consequences of this approach involve taking clear steps back in the short-term in order to take a leap forward in the long-term.www.grizzlybearblues.com
