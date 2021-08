If you can’t beat them, join them. Once known for their love of all things extreme and hoppy, southern California’s brewing pioneers at Stone Brewing are now getting into the hard seltzer game. In true Stone Brewing fashion, co-founder Greg Koch used to rail against and mock breweries that made light beers, lagers and seltzer like products rather than the big, bold and usually high alcohol beers that Stone build their brand on. Now things have changed, Stone is launching Buenavida Hard Seltzer in custom-molded 12oz glass bottles reminiscent of Jarritos sodas that are now available throughout Southern California.