On September 26, 2020, Chris Hopkinson crossed the finish line of a nine-day, approximately 200-mile journey, becoming the first person to stand-up paddleboard the entire length of the Chesapeake Bay. Hopkinson’s goal was to make a statement. “Since no one had done it before, I sort of felt like, Okay, I bet if somebody paddleboarded the entire length of the bay, people would pay attention,” he says. And they did. Hopkinson raised over $180,000 for the Oyster Recovery Partnership—enough money to deposit 18 million oysters into the bay, helping to make a dent in an estimated 99 percent depletion of the bay’s oysters.