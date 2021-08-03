Cancel
Toledo, OH

One person in hospital, suspect in custody after shooting at Last Chance Saloon

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 5 days ago

One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Toledo early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Last Chance Saloon on Oak near Starr and Woodville around 1:45 a.m.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Marsh shot the victim several times in front of the bar.

Marsh admitted to the shooting and several witnesses confirmed this to police. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting at this time.

Marsh was charged with felonious assault.

ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
#Shooting#Police#Last Chance Saloon#Felonious Assault#Oak
