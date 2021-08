The MI (my) Shot to Win COVID-19 incentive program came to a close this week. And today (Wednesday) state officials held a press conference saying it was a success. Michigan did not reach its goal. The plan behind the multi-million dollar sweepstakes was to have 70% Michiganders receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 31. As of yesterday (August 3) the state was at 64%. Vaccination rates jumped only two-percent during the program.